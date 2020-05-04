|
Jean Miller Wooten
Jean Miller Wooten, 83, was born on January 19, 1937, to the late John and Oley Randall Miller in Asheville, NC. She departed this life on May 2, 2020, surrounded by family in her childhood home. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Wesley, Albert, and Bill Miller.
Jean was a faithful servant of God and a decade's long member of Oteen Baptist Church and the WNC Southern Baptist community. The front row of her church choir, she loved singing on Sunday mornings with her church family. Jean also had a love of nature and the mountains and she passed that love along to her children and grandchildren.
She loved and was very proud of her family. In addition to her husband of 57 years, Bill Wooten, she leaves behind her daughter, Carolyn Hembree and husband Keith; her son, Charles Hamm; her sister, Helen Dalton; and her grandchildren, Eric Green and wife Jennifer, Ryan Kennedy, and Carrie Kennedy. Jean was also a proud great grandmother to Madison and Aubrey Green, and an aunt to several nieces and nephews, who will all miss her dearly.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Care Partners Hospice and especially, Will and Jen for their kindness and excellent care she gave our matriarch. And an extra special thank you goes to Jean's granddaughter Carrie, who used her years of nursing experience to take care of her grandmother during her final days. A grateful family appreciates your selflessness and service.
As is her wishes, no service will be held. Her ashes will be spread in the woods by her family; on the mountain where she spent her life.
Momma, you are gone from our sight, but always in our hearts. We have and will always love you!
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make any donations to Oteen Baptist Church at PO Box 9128, Asheville, NC 28815, or Care Partners Hospice at 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Wooten Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020