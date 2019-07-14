|
Jean Wall Penland
Asheville - Jean Wall Penland, 81, professional artist, poet, teacher, and lifetime eccentric passed peacefully into the Light on Sunday, July 7. An Asheville native, she graduated from Lee Edwards High School, the University of North Carolina - Greensboro (Music Theory) and Western Carolina University with a Master of Arts degree in Painting. Along the way she studied Design at NC State University and Architecture at Cooper Union in New York, NY. After working as a Music Hand Copyist in Manhattan for several years, she returned to Asheville and began her career as painter, drawer, sculptor, and printmaker. For 12 years, she was Art Director for The Arts Journal, a designated State-wide Arts Resource, and determined the total graphic image of the monthly magazine. She was co-founder of Atelier 10, the first working-artist exhibition space in downtown Asheville in 1983, and was a frequent exhibitor at High Tea Café, a local gathering place on Wall Street. After receiving her Master's degree, she taught Visual Art courses at Western Carolina University and Community Colleges in Buncombe, Haywood, and McDowell Counties.
An extremely creative and prolific artist, Jean received the prestigious Pollack-Krasner Foundation Grant in 1989 and the Gottlieb Foundation Grant in 1993. Her paintings were exhibited in many one-person and group shows throughout the Southeast, and are held in numerous public and private collections. She was preceded in death by her parents Frances Koontz and Floyd Wall, and her sister Barbara Smith. She is survived by daughter Marcia Schingel (David), grandsons Luke and Matthew Schingel, Crystal Lake, IL; brother Jack Wall, Arden, NC; nieces Deborah Teer, Leesville, SC, and Denyse Dippy, Waynesville, NC, and many fond friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Our Voice, 35 Woodfin Street, 28801 Asheville, NC, ourvoicenc.org .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019