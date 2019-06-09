|
Jean Winchester
Sumter - Jean Stross Winchester, 96, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on June 7, 2019 at National Health Care in Sumter, SC.
Jean was born on August 15, 1922 in Sheho, SK, Canada to the late Matthew and Katherine Stross. She was married to the late Fred Winchester for 53 years. She is survived by two daughters, Ellen Calloway and Betty (Eddie) Richardson of Sumter, SC and preceded by her late son, Donnie (Carrie) Winchester of Bryson City, NC; 3 grandchildren, Joshua and Jonathan Calloway and Chad Winchester; and 4 great-grandchildren, Carey, Cami, Oliver, and Polly Calloway.
She was also preceded by Alex Stross, Sophie Shychoski, Matt Stross, Lena Stross, Mary Berezowski, Andrew Stross, John Stross, Katie Haras, Anne Prychak, and Lucy Olchowecki all of Canada.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, June 11 in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn with the Rev. Eddie Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jean Winchester to WSSC Christian Radio or Missions Program, ? Baptist Temple, 2295 Harper Street, Sumter, SC 29150.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019