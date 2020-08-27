Jean 'Mountain Flower' Wiseman
Spruce Pine - Wilma Jean 'Mountain Flower' Jackson Wiseman, age 70, of George Lane, Spruce Pine, the Green Valley community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home with her granddaughter, daughter, and her husband by her side.
Born on May 1, 1950 in Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Bruce Jackson who passed away on September 2, 1989.
Mrs. Wiseman enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, crocheting, and making pillows. She was very active in her Native American Tribe.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 30 years; James 'Papa Bird' Wiseman of the home; her daughters; Chief Wendy 'Butterfly' Wholters and Thomas 'Spotted Wolf' Williams of Spruce Pine and Wanda 'White Feather' Hicks of Spruce Pine; her sons; James and wife Tonya of Hendersonvillle, David and wife Judy Norton of Columbus, NC and David Braswell of Asheville; her mother; Rosa Christine Williams Jackson of Hendersonville; her grandchildren; Jessica Jean 'Rosebud' Wholters, Kaitlyn Norton, Michael 'Earthwacker' Robinson, II, Alicia Elaine Robinson, Felicia Elaine Norton, Amber Norton, Cody Brackett and wife, Haley, Mark Norton, and Corey Norton; her great grandchildren; Anne Whitlock, June 'Little Hummingbird' Robinson-Hensley, Colton Ledford, and Daniel Whitlock; adopted daughters; Kandas Hensley and Kim Hensley and husband Allen Teague; sisters; Bobbie and husband Bill Hanke of Hendersonville, Hazel and husband Jimmy Jones of Hendersonville; brother Lawrence Jackson of Hendersonville, and special brother-in-law; Tony Wiseman of Spruce Pine and Phil and wife Jill Wiseman of St. Louis, MO.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with Chief Jack 'Two Waters' Johnson, Mikko Ayo, and Chief Wendy 'Butterfly' Wholters officiating. Interment will be in the Wiseman Family Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
The family would like to extend a special 'Thank You' to Hospice and Palliative Care or the Blue Ridge, the Avery County Cap workers, and Compassionate Heart for their wonderful care of Mrs. Wiseman during her illness.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com
., selecting Mrs. Wiseman's name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Wiseman and is honored to be serving the Wiseman family. Mrs. Wiseman's obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.