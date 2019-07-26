Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Vest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Zacharias Vest


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Zacharias Vest Obituary
Jean Zacharias Vest

Asheville - Jean Zacharias Vest of Asheville, NC, wife of the late James M. Vest, entered eternal rest on June 6, 2019.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.

Jean was raised in Richmond, Virginia in a large, loving family. She lived an idyllic childhood surrounded by a loving community and reveled in tales about her early life with her brothers and sisters.

Jean was a woman of great faith. We know that she is no longer in pain and is reunited with all the great loves of her life.

Jean was the consummate mother and grandmother. She loved her family fiercely and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her extended family and enjoying a good glass of wine.

Her favorite role was that of grandmother -"Mommaw". She loved her grandchildren beyond all measure and constantly spoke of them with great pride.

Jean is survived by her five children: Pat Sawyer (Tim), Terri Justus, Chris Dobbins (Jimmy), Tibbie Vest and Mike Vest (Lona). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Leigh Salley (Michael), Kristin Justus and her fiancé Brandon Burrell, Hanon Dobbins and Joshua Vest as well as her step grandchildren: Erin Perry (Steve), John Sawyer (Liz), Meredith Kasten (Brandon), Betsy Dobbins (Merrell), Polly Dobbins and Hillary McLaurin. She is survived by her sisters: Nonie Kusterer (Paul) and Jo Monticelli (Monty).

The family wishes to thank Groce Methodist Church for their loving support and prayers. We also wish to thank Hospice for their loving care.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now