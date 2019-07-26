|
Jean Zacharias Vest
Asheville - Jean Zacharias Vest of Asheville, NC, wife of the late James M. Vest, entered eternal rest on June 6, 2019.
There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.
Jean was raised in Richmond, Virginia in a large, loving family. She lived an idyllic childhood surrounded by a loving community and reveled in tales about her early life with her brothers and sisters.
Jean was a woman of great faith. We know that she is no longer in pain and is reunited with all the great loves of her life.
Jean was the consummate mother and grandmother. She loved her family fiercely and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her extended family and enjoying a good glass of wine.
Her favorite role was that of grandmother -"Mommaw". She loved her grandchildren beyond all measure and constantly spoke of them with great pride.
Jean is survived by her five children: Pat Sawyer (Tim), Terri Justus, Chris Dobbins (Jimmy), Tibbie Vest and Mike Vest (Lona). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Leigh Salley (Michael), Kristin Justus and her fiancé Brandon Burrell, Hanon Dobbins and Joshua Vest as well as her step grandchildren: Erin Perry (Steve), John Sawyer (Liz), Meredith Kasten (Brandon), Betsy Dobbins (Merrell), Polly Dobbins and Hillary McLaurin. She is survived by her sisters: Nonie Kusterer (Paul) and Jo Monticelli (Monty).
The family wishes to thank Groce Methodist Church for their loving support and prayers. We also wish to thank Hospice for their loving care.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 26, 2019