|
|
Jeanette Burleson Metcalf
Weaverville - Jeanette Burleson Metcalf, 77, of Weaverville went home to be with the Lord, April 16, 2020. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and the daughter of the late Rev. Garson and Lucille Burleson.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Marvin Metcalf; daughter, Beverly Allman and husband Steve; son, Mike Metcalf and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Ryan Allman, Sarah Ackermann and husband Alex, and James Metcalf; great-grandchildren, Carson Allman and Faith and Lily Ackermann; brothers, Robert Burleson and wife Pat and Lloyd Burleson; sister, Maxine Wheeler and late husband Jerry Wheeler and the late Ruth Buckner and husband Gerald. She was loved by many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private burial. There will be a celebration service scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 754 Aiken Road, Asheville, NC 28804.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020