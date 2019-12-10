|
Jeanette "Jennie" Louise Henry
Milan, OH - August 11, 1960 - November 29, 2019
Jeanette "Jennie" Louise Henry, 59, of Milan, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29th at Stein Hospice in Sandusky Ohio. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jennie was born on August 11, 1960, in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Joseph and Jeanette Russell Henry.
Jennie attended the College of Wooster, University of New Mexico and graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in Agronomy. She was the President of Grower's Mineral Solutions, a manufacturer of high-quality liquid mineral solution located in Milan, Ohio.
Jennie was passionate about helping to maintain and grow the company her father started in 1955. Due to her hard work and innovation, Growers has become a leader in the field of low input agriculture. Jennie was also in charge of the family farming operation Homestead Farms which was started by her late grandfather Frank Russell. Jennie was also responsible for Growers Canada a Canadian subsidiary of Growers Mineral Solutions and Growers Transport.
Jennie was a member of Eastern Star and had served as a member of the Edison Birthplace Museum Board of Directors. Jennie was a member of the Milan planning commission and felt a strong obligation to help make Milan the best place to live and raise a family. Jennie enjoyed gardening, herbology, riding horses, cross-country skiing, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Jennie is survived by her husband, Rick Bobel, son, Russell Bobel, daughter-in-law Asa Bobel and 2 grandchildren, Freja and Elika Bobel, all from Milan, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her son, Will Bobel.
A gathering, remembrance, and service will be held at Groff Funeral Home in Milan Ohio on Thursday, Dec. 19th at 2:30 A celebration of life gathering is also planned for mid-July in Black Mountain North Carolina. The family will post the time and location when they are known.
Those wishing to contribute to Jennie's memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Road, Castalia, OH 44824 or Learning Community School, 375 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019