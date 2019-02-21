|
Jeanette Sluder Bosserman
Leicester - Jeanette Sluder Bosserman, 80, of Leicester, NC went to be with the Lord, February 17, 2019.
Survived by her children, Dwayne Norton, LeAnn Norton Hinote, Bobbie Diaz and Robert Bosserman; grandchildren, Brad Hinote, Johnnie Lee Snodgrass, Tyler Diaz, Savannah Bosserman, Christian Colwell and Marissa Bosserman; sisters, Kay Taylor and husband Jay and Judy Morris of Leicester; neices Tonya Waites, Tammy Bowling and Mary Morris as well as many extended family member and friends.
At her request, there will not be a funeral service.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your local Humane Society or favorite charity in her honor and memory.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Bosserman's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 21, 2019