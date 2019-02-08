|
Jeanette Suttles Hall
Leicester - Jeanette Suttles Hall, 75, of Leicester, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mission Hospital.
A native of Jackson Co., Jeanette was a daughter of the late Glenn and Geneva Jones Suttles. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rocky Hoyle.
Mrs. Hall was a supervisor at Ball Manufacturing for 30 years.
Surviving are her husband, James Herbert Hall; daughter, Connie Lewis (Mark); son, James H. Hall, Jr.; grandchildren, Christine Jones (Jeremy) and John Lewis (Katie); and great-grandson, Lincoln Jones.
Graveside services for Mrs. Hall will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dennis Thurman officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
The online memorial register is available at :
www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 8, 2019