Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Jeanette Suttles Hall Obituary
Jeanette Suttles Hall

Leicester - Jeanette Suttles Hall, 75, of Leicester, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mission Hospital.

A native of Jackson Co., Jeanette was a daughter of the late Glenn and Geneva Jones Suttles. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rocky Hoyle.

Mrs. Hall was a supervisor at Ball Manufacturing for 30 years.

Surviving are her husband, James Herbert Hall; daughter, Connie Lewis (Mark); son, James H. Hall, Jr.; grandchildren, Christine Jones (Jeremy) and John Lewis (Katie); and great-grandson, Lincoln Jones.

Graveside services for Mrs. Hall will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dennis Thurman officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.

The online memorial register is available at :

www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 8, 2019
