Jeanette T. Fore
Asheville - Jeanette Tweed Fore, 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.
A native of Madison County, she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She retired from BASF and was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church in Madison County.
Mrs. Fore was the daughter of the late Arthur Harly Tweed and Mary Holt Tweed, and wife of Jamie Lee Fore who died in 1989. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Lester Norton, Sueila Jones, Pearlie Mae Luther, Nannie Riddle and Grace Riddle and brothers, Homer Tweed and Grover Tweed.
Surviving are her son, Robert Lee Fore of the home; daughter, Wanda Lee Ingle and husband Billy of Candler; grandchildren, April Ingle of Burnsville, Jesse Lee Ingle and wife Emma of Portland, OR and Robert James Fore of Morganton; great grandchildren, Logun, Austin and Lennon and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Homer Tweed, Jr. and Rev. Rick McCarson officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 26, 2019