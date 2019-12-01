|
|
Jeanette Teague
Leicester - Jeanette Melinda King Teague, 84, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
A native and resident of most of her life of Buncombe County, Mrs. Teague worked as a babysitter, caring for over 36 different children during her tenure. She was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she, along with her husband, served as janitor for many years.
Mrs. Teague was the daughter of the late Earl Howard and Allie Lee Sharpe King. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Verneal Teague, who passed away April 22, 2013; brother, Howard King; two infant brothers; and sisters: Lucy Jones and Geraldine Capps.
Surviving are her sons: Terry V. Teague (Genia) of Leicester, and Roger D. Teague (Janie) of Portland, TN; granddaughter, Heather Teague of Uganda; sisters: Argylle Wells and Thelma Wines (Howard) of Leicester, Marie Parker of Canton, and Glenda Henson (Roy) of Cruso; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Beulah Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ricky Wolfe and Rev. Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Tuesday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Marlene Weaver, 373 North Turkey Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Pisgah Manor for the love and support shown to our family over the past few years.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Teague's family with funeral arrangements.
To sign Mrs. Teague's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019