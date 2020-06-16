Jeanette Wilde
Jeanette Wilde

Mars Hill - Jeanette Grooms Wilde, 78, of Mars Hill, left her earthly life to meet her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Rass and Edith Murray Grooms and a lifelong resident of Madison County. Jeanette was a graduate of Mars Hill College. After graduation, she worked at the college in the audiovisual department. She also managed the Mars Hill Housing Authority for several years and earned her real estate agent license. But Jeanette's greatest accomplishment was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, William Robert Wilde, and sister, Doris Grooms.

Jeanette is survived by her sons, William Timothy Wilde (Deborah) and Robert Christopher Wilde (Shelley); brother, Rocky Grooms; and three grandchildren, David, Mariah and Allie Wilde.

A private graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Barnette will officiate.

The family will hold a memorial service for family and friends at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
