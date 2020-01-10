|
|
Jeanna Page
Fairview - Jeanna Darlene Baker Page, 65, of Old Fort Road, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Yancey County, she had resided in Buncombe County for the past 50 years. She was Co-Owner of JMJ Tomato Company at the Farmer's Market for the past 30 years and was a member of Cedar Mountain Baptist Church in Fairview. She loved her family and her church.
Mrs. Page was the daughter of Lillian Murphy Baker of Asheville and the late Eugene E. Baker, and was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Edward Baker.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Rev. Jimmy Page of the home; son, Michael Page and wife, Lara of Fairview; grandchildren, Christopher Mason Page and Chloe Margaret Page both of Fairview; two nephews, and her church family.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Trinity of Fairview, with Rev. Stacey Harris, Rev. Luther Spivey and Rev. Charles Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Cane Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reynolds Fire Dept.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 PM Sunday at the church.
Memorials may be made to: Cedar Mountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1855, Fairview, NC 28730.
To sign Mrs. Page's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020