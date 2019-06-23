|
Jeannetta Byas
Asheville - Jeannetta Lee Frost Byas, 76, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Mrs. Byas was born in Buncombe County to the late Andrew and Edna Lucretia Wright Frost.
She was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in Asheville and a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church. Jeannetta loved her husband and family dearly and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Richard Byas; two sons, Jeff Byas and his wife, Rhonda, and Tim Byas and his wife, Tabitha; two grandchildren, Austin Byas and Morgan Byas and one sister, Celeste McCall.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 23, 2019