Jeannette "Jan" Hastings



Asheville - Jeannette "Jan" Hastings of Asheville passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 9, 2019 under hospice care.



She was born in Cherryfield, Maine, on September 5, 1929, grew up in Bangor, and lived in Asheville for over 60 years. She worked as a nurse anesthetist at St. Joseph's Hospital and Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville for 40 years. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Asheville, the American Nursing Association, the North Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (emeritus member), and the American Legion Post #0070.



She served in the United States Nurse Corp as a 1st Lieutenant in Korea and Japan from 1951-1954. Her duties included caring for the wounded on flights from MASH units to the Air Force hospital in Japan. She was director of the surgical recovery unit at that hospital. She earned the United Nations Service medal, the National Defense Service medal and the Korean Service medal.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Pearl; her sisters, Virginia and Sylvia; and her brother, Richard. She is survived by her wife, Mary Kancevitch; her brother, Donald (Myra); numerous nieces and nephews, extended family; and countless dear friends.



Throughout her life, she was loved and cared for by her family and friends, and she cared for them in return. She always told everybody she was "doin' fine, how are you doin'?" And she worried about everybody. In fact, she worried about not having anything to worry about.



Jan truly loved her life, her work, her "people," and her "baby cats," Emi and Jodi. She showed all of them her love every day and in every way. And they all loved her back!



Her life will be celebrated in a service at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 Oak Street, Asheville, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a reception to follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adopt-a-Window Fund at First Congregational. Mailing address: P. O. Box 3211, Asheville, NC 28802.



Arrangements are being handled by Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left on their website at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com and in person at the home of Mary Kancevitch, 23 Pinehurst Court, Asheville, on Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, between the hours of 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM.