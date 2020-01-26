|
Jeannette Snyder
Waynesville - Jeanette Smith Chastain Snyder, 80, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020.
A native of Haywood County she was born on June 19, 1939 to the late Willie and Pawnee Hannah Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Chastain; and second husband, Richard Snyder; brother, Dallas Smith; and sisters-in-law Gladys Ann Smith and Mary Ruth Smith. Jeannette was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Maggie Valley. She sang in the choir, was an active member of Gideons with her husband, Richard and loved all of her family dearly.
Jeannette is survived by her sister, Alline Smith McMahan, and her husband, Gerald; brothers, Jimmy Smith, and his wife, Anna Lee, and Doyle Smith; nieces, Aleasa Glance, Karen Clark, Stephanie Parkins and Heather Muri; nephews, Jeff Smith, Chad Smith, Scott Smith and Billy Bruce McMahan; great-nieces, Rachel Henke, Amanda Horner, Kelly Parkins, Ashton Glance, Shelby Glance, Gracie Glance and Hannah Clark; great nephews, David Smith, Kiel Smith, Cameron Parkins, Isaac Muri and Rayland Smith; a great-great niece, Belle Smith; foster family, Ivan, Ruth, Aaron, and Donivan Kennedy, of Tennessee; step-grand-children, Sara and Anna Sherman, Ashley and Taylor Snyder.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Maggie Valley with the Reverend Dr. Mike Odom, Reverend Davis Plemmons and Reverend Cody Mashburn officiating. Burial will be at Crawford-Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until service time at the church. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Smith, Chad Smith, Scott Smith, Billy Bruce McMahan, Jim Glance, David Clark, Randy Parkins and Billy Sherman.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Maggie Valley Youth and Children's Program, P.O. Box 309, Maggie Valley, NC 28751.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020