1/1
Jeff Keith Reed
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff Keith Reed

Asheville - Jeff Keith Reed of Asheville, North Carolina, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mission Memorial Hospital. He was fifty-five.

Jeff was born to the late Judy Ann Brigman and Bruce Hal Reed in Asheville on November 12, 1964. He was a lifelong resident of Asheville, and was a knife collector and a fisherman. He enjoyed smoking pipes and reading. Jeff was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and of the Lions Club.

Surviving Jeff are his siblings, Bruce Reed Jr. and Lisa Garland (Damon) of Asheville; and nephews Ethan and Evan Bolick, and Ethan Garland, all of Asheville.

Condolences may be shared at AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Asheville Mortuary Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved