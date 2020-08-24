Jeff Keith Reed
Asheville - Jeff Keith Reed of Asheville, North Carolina, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mission Memorial Hospital. He was fifty-five.
Jeff was born to the late Judy Ann Brigman and Bruce Hal Reed in Asheville on November 12, 1964. He was a lifelong resident of Asheville, and was a knife collector and a fisherman. He enjoyed smoking pipes and reading. Jeff was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and of the Lions Club.
Surviving Jeff are his siblings, Bruce Reed Jr. and Lisa Garland (Damon) of Asheville; and nephews Ethan and Evan Bolick, and Ethan Garland, all of Asheville.
