Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Jeffrey "Jeff" Carter


1965 - 2020
Jeffrey "Jeff" Carter Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" Carter

Asheville - Jeffrey "Jeff" James Carter, 55, of Asheville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Laurels of GreenTree Ridge.

A native of Berwyn, Illinois, Jeff was a son of Billy and Flora Coglianese Carter.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary Howard Carter; one sister, Elizabeth Dawson; one brother, William Carter; five nieces and nephews, Patrick Carter (his wife, Stephanie and their children, Noah and Joshua Carter), Joshua Dawson, Matthew Carter, Sarah Dawson and Tara Carter and beloved uncle, Calvin Carter.

Jeff's family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Laurels of GreenTree Ridge for the dedicated and loving care they all provided to him.

No services are planned at this time and Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message of condolence or a memory of Jeff, please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
