Jeffrey Lane Plemmons
Asheville - Jeffrey Lane Plemmons, age 55, went home to be with the Lord while at home surrounded by family on the morning of February 16th, 2019. He was born November 3, 1963 in Asheville to Calvin and Doris Plemmons. He is survived by the love of his life Barbara; sons, Tim, Seth, Zach (Ashley); sisters, Sherry Connor (Bill), Marsha; brother, Randy (Rose); and five grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 12pm at Light of Life Baptist Church, 2985 Riverside Drive, Asheville NC, with Reverend Mark Crowder officiating. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Light of Life Baptist Church, PO Box 1792, Weaverville,NC 28787
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 20, 2019