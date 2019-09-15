Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lee Hart


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Lee Hart Obituary
Jeffrey Lee Hart

Hendersonville - Jeffrey Lee Hart, 37, of Hendersonville, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.

A native of Lincolnton, NC, Jeffrey was a son of Carl Jeffrey Hart and Kimberly Lynn Collins.

In addition to his parents, Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Destiny Lynn Hart, and his brother, Justin Collins.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Monday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.

Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses https://www.grocefuneralhome.com/payment-center/.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now