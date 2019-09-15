|
|
Jeffrey Lee Hart
Hendersonville - Jeffrey Lee Hart, 37, of Hendersonville, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
A native of Lincolnton, NC, Jeffrey was a son of Carl Jeffrey Hart and Kimberly Lynn Collins.
In addition to his parents, Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Destiny Lynn Hart, and his brother, Justin Collins.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Monday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses https://www.grocefuneralhome.com/payment-center/.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019