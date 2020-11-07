1/1
Jeffrey Scott McVay
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Jeffrey Scott McVay

Swannanoa - Jeffrey Scott McVay died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home in Swannanoa, N.C. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Jeff was born Feb. 23, 1956, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Richard E. McVay and Revanell (Dunn) McVay. He graduated from Findlay (Ohio) High School in 1974, from Bowling Green State University in 1979 and again in 1980 with a master's in accounting. He began his financial career with Owens-Illinois, Inc. and Kayser-Roth, Inc., moving to Asheville, N.C., to become the controller of Beacon Manufacturing Co., Inc. He later worked for Community Care Partners, Roberts & Stevens P.A., Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, International Home Fashions and The Fresh Market in Asheville.

Jeff enjoyed scouting as a youth. He began backpacking with his wife, the Rev. Sallyanne Irwin McVay, hiking and camping with immediate family, church family and friends. He was a former member of Findlay Masonic Lodge, many United Methodist church choirs and Asheville Symphony Chorus.

He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Sallyanne Irwin McVay and two daughters, Caitlin McVay Stanton-Rich of Todd, N.C., and Corey Anne McVay of Asheville. Also surviving are his mother, Revanell, sister Rebecca Greeno of Findlay, Ohio, sister Mary Jo McVay of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Cincinnati Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
