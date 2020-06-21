Jeffrey Scott Wegner
Asheville - Jeffrey Scott Wegner was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Asheville, NC, after a battle with HLH.
He dedicated his life to serving the Lord as a Lutheran School teacher. His family, friends, and students will always remember the faith that he shared in all aspects of life. He was a devoted husband to Donna and a loving father to Ben and Will. He was also a son, brother, and uncle. Jeff was loved by all who knew him, because of his joy for life. He lived life with a smile on his face.
Jeff's passion was teaching children and sharing his faith in Christ Jesus. He was a kind and soft-spoken man who always had time to answer a question, help solve a problem, or help someone in need. He loved sports and often coached a variety of teams for his schools. Jeff enjoyed the recreations of fishing, golf, and especially loved going on an annual fishing trip to Wisconsin. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones who find comfort knowing that Jeff is with his Savior in heaven.
Jeff was born in Waukesha, WI, to Armin and Vera (Ropeter) Wegner on May 4, 1958. He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1977 and then completed his education with a Bachelors of Arts from Concordia College in St. Paul, MN in 1983. He married Donna McCormac on June 21, 2003 and became father to Benjamin Conine and William Conine. He began his teaching ministry at First Lutheran in Chattanooga, TN, and also served at St. Mark, Kaneohe, HI, as well as Trinity in Orlando, FL and in recent years Emmanuel in Asheville, NC. His favorite subject to teach was History (Civil War). He was especially good at connecting with middle-school students.
Jeff and his wife Donna enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling, and fishing. They were the model of a Christ-centered marriage.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Pastor Dr. Michael R. McFarland will officiate.
Those wishing to participate from a distance, may attend live at http://www.facebook.com/emmanuellutheran.info.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Armin, and his mother, Vera, as well as brother, Donald.
Jeff is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife of 17 years, Donna; sons, Benjamin Conine and William Conine; brothers, John Wegner (d. Donna Wegner), Richard Wegner (Jane Wegner), and Edward Wegner (Bonnie Wegner); sister-in-law, Virginia Wegner; nieces and nephews, Jessica Wegner, Brooke Wegner, Brandon Wegner, Tory Wegner Hendrix, Ronald Wegner, Christine Kent, Toni Wegner, Denise Eckes, Doug Wegner, and Mary Ann Wegner and several great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, donations may be directed to the family to assist with funeral and medical expenses.
"Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.