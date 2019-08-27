|
|
Jennie Elizabeth Wright Edwards
Asheville - Jennie Elizabeth Wright Edwards was born February 12, 1929 in Asheville, NC, and departed this life peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. She was a resident of Asheville all her ninety years. She was the daughter of the late Ernest T. Wright and Annie Thomas Wight.
Jennie was a lifelong member of St. John A. Baptist Church, Kenilworth Area of Asheville. She had the honor and privilege of serving as a Deaconess until health challenges prevented her to serve.
She was a proud graduate of Stephens-Lee High School, Class of 1948.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Oliver Edwards and Linwood L. Edwards, Jr.; sisters, Emma Williams, Nancy Wright, Henrietta Gaston, and Ada Witt; brother, Ernest Wright, Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 69.5 years, Linwood L. Edwards of Asheville, NC; son, Ronald L. Edwards (Annette) of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Diane Edwards Williams (Mark) of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren, Linwood Oliver (LaKisha), Elizabeth Williams, Christina Edwards, and Mark Williams, Jr., and Adeja Allen; four great grandchildren, Tyshaun, Alisa, Simone, and Jaylen; niece, Anna Catherine Woods (Ronald) of Las Vegas, NV; nephews, James Edgar Williams of Asheville, NC and Gregory Williams (Doris) of Fletcher, NC; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends whom she loved dearly.
Services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 11:00 am at the Chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service, Asheville. A public viewing/visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Ronnie A. Sullivan will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends at her home 96 Madison Avenue, Asheville.
Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 27, 2019