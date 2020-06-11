Jennie Sue Jackson
Fairview - Jennie Sue Jackson, 94, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Fairview, and the last remaining survivor of eight children - all born at the East Flat Rock home of parents Robert Loren Norman and Ruby Westall Norman.
Sue grew up in the Montford area of Asheville and graduated from Asheville High School. She worked at Southern Bell Telephone and S.H. Kress, where she met her future husband, Frank Jackson -- a handsome young man home from overseas duty in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Frank and Sue married and spent nearly 55 years together. They raised 3 children at their Fairview home, surrounded by mountains, fields, and an ever-expanding array of gardens.
A homemaker most of her life, Sue worked occasionally as substitute teacher at Fairview Elementary School. She was a reliable volunteer at her church-- as librarian, teacher, and organizer of children's programs, among other roles.
She was known for her hospitality: home-cooked meals, gifts of homemade jam and relish, cookouts on the grill. She had a distinctive laugh and a good appreciation for fun, yet was quick to lend support to those needing an encouraging note or phone call.
Sue was an active, energetic woman who loved being outdoors. She and Frank filled the yard with birdhouses, fruit trees, and beds of bright flowers. They taught their children the value of nature and hard work. Well into her eighties, Sue shared lengthy, daily walks with her friend Mamie Sue. They were a familiar sight in Fairview for over 2 decades.
Sue relied on faith and her family to sustain her through recent health challenges.
She is survived by daughters Doris J. Wilson (John Hodges III) of Knoxville, TN, and Jean J. Fullbright (Ken) of Asheville; son F. Edward Jackson (Sandra) of Fairview; grandchildren Jennifer, Lynn, James, Greg, and Jeremy; and 7 great-grandchildren: Mason, Sadie, Jake, Jackson, Blake, Davis, and Reed -- all much beloved by their "Grummie".
A funeral service will be held at Groce Funeral Home on Long Shoals Rd. at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Burial will follow at Cane Creek Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Sue's memory to the Baptist Children's Home, 111 Sneed Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.
The family welcomes online remembrances at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.