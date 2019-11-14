|
Jennifer Dickson Kantonen
Asheville - October 25, 1936 to November 10, 2019
Jennifer Kantonen, 83 of Asheville NC died unexpectedly Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home, Harmony at Reynolds Mountain. Born in Portsmouth OH, she was the daughter of Gladys and James Dickson and the sibling to Alice and Jim.
She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan where she met her husband William Kantonen. While at Ohio Wesleyan, she was a part of a group known as "The Committee." Jennifer counted her friendship with these women as one of her life's treasures and they went on to share their journeys with each other for the next 60 years.
Jennifer and Bill were married on June 18, 1960. Children Elizabeth, Rebecca and Andrew quickly followed. In the early years of their marriage, they moved many times- Oregon to England, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Ohio and finally North Carolina. At each place, Jennifer created a home with warmth and love and magical memories for her children. Later, she earned her masters degree in education from SUNY Oneonta. For the next 25 years, she juggled family and career, working full-time as a remedial reading specialist and showing her daughters it was possible to be an engaged mother and to also have a fulfilling career. Literacy and books were her passion and many lives were touched by her work.
Jennifer is known for her smile, grace, positivity, warm laugh and for the love and care she radiated to her family, friends and community. As a 35-year member of First Presbyterian, she served on session as well as leading mission outreach with an emphasis on social justice and Christians for a United Community. She was active in the League of Women voters and the Association of American University Women. Music and books brought joy to her life as she played her piano and sang with the church choir and the Reuter Center singers
She is preceded in death by her sister Alice and brother Jim. She is survived by her husband William Kantonen and by her children Beth Tyne (Keith) Bellingham, WA, Rebecca Griffith Nashville TN, and Drew Kantonen (Lori) Lima OH. The pride of her life was her nine grandchildren and two great-grand children. Jennifer's beautiful smile and positive spirit will never be forgotten by her family and friends.
Please help us celebrate her life on Friday November 22, 11 am at the First Presbyterian of Asheville, 40 Church St followed by light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Oho Wesleyan University or Saturday Sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019