Jennifer Francis Pinkney
Asheville - Asheville - Jennifer Lynn Francis Pinkney, 46, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC she resided in Buncombe County most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Mike and Judy Carolyn Teague Francis. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Riley Teague; paternal grandparents: Ben and Nina Francis; and father-in-law, Albert Pinkney.
Jennifer was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and worked as a Teacher's Aide with the PEP Program at T.C. Roberson and Valley Springs schools.
Surviving are her husband of 18 years, Jermaine Pinkney; son, Devon Vance; maternal grandmother, Aline Teague; mother-in-law, Joyce Sibert (Gerald); special friend, Hannah Fox, and many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy Teague and Rev. Dr. Keith Hutchinson officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Spartanburg, SC on Monday at 1 PM.
The family will receive friends from 1till 3 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
To sign Jennifer's guestbook and view a livestream online, please go to www.andersrice.com