Jennifer Rebecca Small
Asheville - Jennifer Rebecca Small, age 49, of Asheville, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
Jenny was born January 11, 1970 in Savannah, GA to her parents, Michael and Kara Cronlund Small. She graduated from high school in Lancaster, PA and later moved to the Asheville area.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved twin sister, Christine Small, her very special aunts, Lenore Cronlund and Louise Miles and husband Doug; uncles, Martin Cronlund and wife Colleen, and Sam Small and wife Gloria; and many loving cousins.
Jenny will always be remembered as a kind, caring and sincere person, quick to give you a hug and be your friend.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Dr. Rob Blackburn will officiate. Burial will follow in Lewis Memorial Park, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 3803 N Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and gratitude to Dr. Odom and his entire staff, along with Chaplain Carrie Johnson, for the gentle care and compassion given to Jenny and our family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Small's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 4, 2019