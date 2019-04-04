Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Rebecca Small


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennifer Rebecca Small Obituary
Jennifer Rebecca Small

Asheville - Jennifer Rebecca Small, age 49, of Asheville, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

Jenny was born January 11, 1970 in Savannah, GA to her parents, Michael and Kara Cronlund Small. She graduated from high school in Lancaster, PA and later moved to the Asheville area.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved twin sister, Christine Small, her very special aunts, Lenore Cronlund and Louise Miles and husband Doug; uncles, Martin Cronlund and wife Colleen, and Sam Small and wife Gloria; and many loving cousins.

Jenny will always be remembered as a kind, caring and sincere person, quick to give you a hug and be your friend.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Dr. Rob Blackburn will officiate. Burial will follow in Lewis Memorial Park, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 3803 N Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and gratitude to Dr. Odom and his entire staff, along with Chaplain Carrie Johnson, for the gentle care and compassion given to Jenny and our family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Small's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now