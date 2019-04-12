Services
Fairview - Jennifer Renee Stastny, of Fairview, NC, was born December 21, 1979, in Buncombe County to the late Herbert Stastny and Jennifer Jones Stastny. She passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Jennifer, affectionately known as "Puddin", was an avid lover of animals and music.

In addition to her parents, Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandfather William Jones; brothers, Robert W. and Herbert C. Stastny; nephew Caleb Anderson; special aunt and uncle, Raymond and Joyce Branks.

Left to cherish her memory are son, Colby Hensley; daughters, Kaylyn Allen of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Hayley Hensley of Fairview, NC; brothers, Joshua Young (Vonda) of Fairview, NC, and Tony Stastny of SC; sisters, Lisa Jones (Paul) of Kings Mountain, NC, and Melissa Grove of SC; grandmothers, Faye Williams of Asheville, NC, and Saundra Jones of Hayesville, NC; nieces, Aalayah and Aubrey of Fairview, NC, and Kayla Myers of SC; nephews, Nicholas and Zacheriah Anderson of Kings Mountain, NC; many other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the chapel of Western Carolina Mortuary Service.

Acknowledgements may be made at westerncarolinamortuary.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
