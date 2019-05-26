Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Julian Disc Golf Course, Pavilion #6
Lake Julian Rd
Arden, NC
- - Jeremiah "JR" Ray Shipman, 39, passed away in his home Thursday May 9th, 2019. Jeremy was born November 11th, 1979 to Larry Ray Shipman and Debbie Dill Daniels in Hendersonville, NC. For full obituary, see website of Asheville Mortuary Services. Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Lake Julian Disc Golf Course (Lake Julian Rd, Arden, NC 28704), Pavilion #6. This is located at the Hendersonville Rd entrance to Lake Julian. For more detailed directions, contact Miranda Shipman at 828-545-7503.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019
