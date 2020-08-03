Jeremy Banks



Jeremy Banks, age 49, beloved son and brother, devoted husband, fearless leader, and loyal friend, passed away at their home, in the loving arms of his wife on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.



Jeremy was known for his strong yet gentle spirit. Everyone who knew Jeremy appreciated his leadership qualities and personal connections. His quiet strength made people feel comfort. Jeremy grew up on the family farm in Barnardsville, NC, graduated from North Buncombe High School, Weaverville NC. He has maintained lifetime relationships with friends back home.



Jeremy was well accomplished in many areas. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his Master of Science degree from Lehigh University. He bravely served his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was well respected throughout his career at PNM, Sandia National Laboratories and Presbyterian Healthcare Services.



Jeremy was born December 26, 1970 in Asheville, NC. He is the son of Betty Edwards Banks and the late Blaine W. Banks.



Jeremy is survived by his wife, Candice; and his children, Marshall, Madeline, Meredith, Miles Banks, Ella, Ethan and Aiden Balderrama. He is also survived by his brothers, Terry Banks and wife, Karen of Barnardsville, NC, Ivan Banks and wife, Anne of Petroleum, WV, Chris Banks and wife, Lorrie of Barnardsville, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces, and family members whom he adored.



A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Church, 4001 Osuna Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.



The family would like to thank friends and family for all of your prayers and support.









