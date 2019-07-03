Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Bent Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Center
Jeremy Joe Harris

Jeremy Joe Harris Obituary
Jeremy Joe Harris

Asheville - Jeremy Joe Harris, 39, of Asheville passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 29, 2019.

He is survived by his son, Matthew; daughters, Lucy and Lilly; mother, Rhonda; brothers, Jared and Justin; maternal grandmother, Myrtle; and faithful pet Romeo, whom he loved unconditionally. He will be forever missed by his loving family. We love you, Jeremy.

A Celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bent Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Center.

Memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 3, 2019
