Jeremy Joe Harris
Asheville - Jeremy Joe Harris, 39, of Asheville passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 29, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Matthew; daughters, Lucy and Lilly; mother, Rhonda; brothers, Jared and Justin; maternal grandmother, Myrtle; and faithful pet Romeo, whom he loved unconditionally. He will be forever missed by his loving family. We love you, Jeremy.
A Celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bent Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Center.
Memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 3, 2019