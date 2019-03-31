|
Jeremy Paul Davis
Candler - Jeremy Paul Davis, 43 of Candler died March 24, 2019. His father was the late Paul Edward Davis, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Sherry Shoaf, his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Scott Raines, his nieces, Jordan and Chloe Raines, and his uncle, Jeff Shoaf.
Jeremy was an artist on every level. From a musical family, his abilities as a technical drummer inspired his peers and will be remembered by many… Skdlybop.
Jeremy was a master carpenter and woodworker, creating pieces of art, function and great beauty. Starting as a young man, he built his unique house around a one room cabin, digging his basement and septic with a shovel, moving tons of stone from Hominy Creek for his retaining wall. He was determined and hardworking.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue. The family will receive friends following the service.
A great prankster and impressionist...Jeremy influenced many and we are lost without him. Rest in peace, precious soul.
Morris Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019