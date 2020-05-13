|
Jerome (Jerry) Arnold Carpenter
Asheville - Jerome (Jerry) Arnold Carpenter (81), of Asheville, died on April 26, 2020 at The Laurels of Summit Ridge in Asheville, NC. He was born June 28, 1938 in Portville, NY to the late Thomas "Wayne" Wainman and Erma Donibel (Sherrell) Carpenter. Jerome was married to Charlotte Keesler from 1958-1971. He moved to Asheville where he lived with Annie Lou Jones for 39 years. Jerome held the Bachelor of Arts in English from UNCA. He was a voracious reader, author, historian, avid Beatles' fan, honorary Merry Prankster, climate change believer and all-around rabble-rouser. He was generous, witty, intuitive and compassionate; his absence in our lives is a loss like no other. Jerome is survived by four siblings: Edward (Helen) Carpenter, Charleston, WV, Beverly (Bruce) Congdon, Alexander, NC, Deanna (Ethel) Higley, Glendale, AZ, and Sharon (John) Stanley, Leicester, NY, five children: Bryan Carpenter, St Johns, AZ, Georgia (Helen) Carpenter, Farmington Hills, MI, Donald (Jennifer) Carpenter, Hilton, NY, Rick (Denise) Carpenter, and Susan Carpenter, Asheville, NC., eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his partner Annie Lou Jones, brothers-in-law, Bruce Claude Congdon and Tom Higley, and niece Virginia "Ginny" (Mike) Congdon Penley. Memorial services will be announced soon.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020