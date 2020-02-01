Services
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Burkemont
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:30 PM
Burkemont
Jerry Allen Buchanan


1947 - 2020
Jerry Allen Buchanan
Jerry Allen Buchanan

Morganton - Jerry Allen Buchanan, 72, of Morganton went to meet his Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born in Spruce Pine, NC on April 23, 1947 to the late Charles and Pearl Buchanan. Jerry was an active friend of Bill for 40 years, and was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church in Morganton. He served our country with the Air Force in Vietnam. Preceded in death by sister Jean Hall, he is survived by his wife Maggie and their children Christopher(Paula), Kelie, Dale(Jennifer) and Chad(Heather), nine grandchildren (Charlie, Emilia; Cameron, Faith; Lauren, Colton; Hannah, Hayden, Carter) and two sisters Virginia Hall and Opal Funderburke. Receiving will be Sunday, February 2, 1:30 PM, at Burkemont with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Queen St. Recovery Clubhouse.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
