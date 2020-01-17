|
|
Jerry Arrowood
Weaverville - Jerry Arrowood, 75, of Weaverville, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 16, 2020, after a lengthy period of declining health. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Francis J. and Margie Towe Arrowood. Jerry was a graduate of Cane River High School, Western Piedmont Community College and the North Carolina Highway Patrol School.
Jerry commenced his career of public service as a Highway Patrolman in Lenoir in 1965. He retired from law enforcement in 1997 as a Major and Assistant Director of the N. C. Division of Motor Vehicle and License & Theft Bureau. Upon his retirement Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. awarded him the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest award a Governor can bestow for service to the State of North Carolina. In addition to his service as a law enforcement officer, Jerry served more than 20 years as a member of the North Carolina Army National Guard, stationed in Lenoir before retiring with an honorable discharge. Following his retirement from the State, Jerry was an agent with Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company until 2017, representing the company's supplemental policies for State employees in Western North Carolina.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years: Margie Wheeler Arrowood of the home; his daughter: Melissa Arrowood of Apex; his granddaughter: Emma Lassen, a medical student at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee; and, his brother: Judge John S. Arrowood of Charlotte.
The family will receive friends from 1030 until 1130AM, Monday, January 20, 2020, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church in Weaverville, where he was an active member, having served on the Board of Deacons. The funeral will follow at 1130AM, officiated by Dr. Jim McCoy and the Rev. Stuart Lamkin.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00PM on Monday at the Whitnel First Baptist Cemetery in Lenoir, NC, where Jerry formally worshiped and served on the Board of Deacons, with Revs. Stuart White and Sam Craven officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the NC Army National Guard.
The family wishes to thank all the staff of Care Partners Hospice, especially Morgan White and Mandy McMahon for their care during Jerry's final illness. They also wish to thank Ken Wheeler for all his help during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested to Care Partner Hospice, P. O. Box 5779, Asheville, NC 28813.
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the Arrowood family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020