Jerry Arthur Plemmons
Hot Springs - Madison County lost a lifelong ally, advocate and ambassador when Jerry Arthur Plemmons, of Hot Springs, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at the age of 81.
Jerry was born on April 8, 1938 in Madison County to his late parents, Jack and Amy Fisher Plemmons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Jack and Lonnie "Tick" Plemmons.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sonja Moore Plemmons and her two children, Ricky Gunter (Melissa) and Lechelle Fore, and her daughter, Daryian; sister in-law, Brenda Plemmons; nephews, Bobby Plemmons (April) and Alvin Plemmons (Missy); niece Amber Plemmons; great nieces and nephews: Breanna, Rylee, Kaylin, McKenzie, Jaden and Shonna (Jessie); great-great nephews, Joseph and Bentley; and Sonja's wonderful caretaker, Samantha Hurst.
Jerry devoted himself to his community in all his life's work, through literacy promotion, rural economic development, early childhood education, mental health, the arts, and particularly¸ health care. For nearly 50 years, he provided volunteer leadership for the development and growth of the primary health care network in Madison, from its earliest days as a single clinic to a comprehensive system of medical centers across the County. The Hot Springs Health Program is a testament to Jerry's forward vision of excellent medical care for his beloved community.
Aside from serving in the Army, attending disc jockey school in Nashville, and retiring from French Broad Electric as the Director of Communications and Economics, Jerry lived his life in Madison County¸ where he was known as a storyteller, historian, actor, DJ, politico, tour guide, math whiz, and professional volunteer. He was the narrator for the Christmas Pageant and the voice of Patriot football. His radio shows on WMMH were legendary. He gave voice to both sacred and secular events and reached across generations with his accounts of Madison County, past and present.
He was a Renaissance Man of the highest order, whose ability to unite people across cultural divides was unique and renowned. Many enduring friendships were made between old timers and newcomers because Jerry was equal parts worldly and rooted in the proud traditions of his community - which were qualities he shared with his friends, old and new.
Jerry was exceptionally generous, always offering of himself to any cause or person in need. He found his greatest rewards in helping others. People were his passion; giving was his gift.
When Jerry called on the phone, his typical greeting was, "Well, what do you know?" The answer, now, is that Jerry Plemmons was widely loved and will be deeply missed.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Freedom Christian Church with Reverend Tommy Justice officiating. Interment will follow at Station Cemetery. The family will welcome visitors on Saturday, May 25th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Madison Funeral Services.
The family is extremely grateful for the expert, compassionate care he received at the Heart Center at Mission Hospital and at the Solace Center, and for the outpouring of support from family and friends.
At Jerrys request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hot Springs Health Program, PO Box 69, Marshall, NC 28753; Madison County Arts Council, PO Box 32, Marshall, NC 28753; Madison County Library, 1335 North Main Street, Marshall, NC 28753; or Madison Home Care and Hospice, PO Box 69, Marshall, NC 28753.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019