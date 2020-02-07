|
Jerry "Jay" Banks
Gaffney - Jerry "Jay" Hardin Banks, 72, of 402 Lakeshore Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Ernest Banks and Beulah Mae Bradley Banks. He was a retired insurance agent, loved golfing and carpentry, and a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Asheville, NC.
Surviving are a son, Chad Robinson of Greenville, NC; a daughter, Heather Taylor and husband, Adam of Anderson, SC; a sister, Nancy Robertson of Weaverville, NC; a grandson, Chaz Robinson of Greenville, NC; two nephews, Chris Spivey of Canton, NC and Matthew Roland of Alabama.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Asheville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020