|
|
Jerry C. Banks
Asheville - Jerry Cline Banks, 70, of Asheville, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Joyce Rice Baldwin. Jerry was also preceded in death by a brother, David Baldwin.
Jerry graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School and was a fan of Asheville High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He worked for Ingles Supermarkets for 51 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy "Shorty" Posey Banks; one son, Chris Banks of Asheville; three sisters, Becky McBryar of Asheville, Debbie Edwards of Leicester and Mary Baldwin of Asheville; one brother, Tim Baldwin of Travelers Rest, SC as well as Jerry's close friend, Jim Queen.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Kenilworth Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Allen Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a condolence for Jerry's family, please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020