Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kenilworth Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Kenilworth Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry C. Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry C. Banks Obituary
Jerry C. Banks

Asheville - Jerry Cline Banks, 70, of Asheville, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.

A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Joyce Rice Baldwin. Jerry was also preceded in death by a brother, David Baldwin.

Jerry graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School and was a fan of Asheville High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He worked for Ingles Supermarkets for 51 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy "Shorty" Posey Banks; one son, Chris Banks of Asheville; three sisters, Becky McBryar of Asheville, Debbie Edwards of Leicester and Mary Baldwin of Asheville; one brother, Tim Baldwin of Travelers Rest, SC as well as Jerry's close friend, Jim Queen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Kenilworth Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Allen Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a condolence for Jerry's family, please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -