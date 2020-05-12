Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
Asheville, NC
Resources
Rev. Jerry C. Kent Obituary
Rev. Jerry C. Kent

Weaverville - Rev. Jerry C. Kent, age 75, of Weaverville went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 11, 2020.

Rev. Kent's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home with Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral.

For complete obituary please visit www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
