Rev. Jerry C. Kent
Weaverville - Rev. Jerry C. Kent, age 75, of Weaverville went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 11, 2020.
Rev. Kent's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home with Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral.
For complete obituary please visit www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020