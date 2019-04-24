|
|
Jerry D. Carr
Black Mountain - Jerry D. Carr, 71, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019.
In addition to his parents James and Floyce Carr, he is preceded in death by a brother, James Carr Jr., sister, Jan Dockery, and loving wife, Florence.
Surviving are brothers Joe and Jack Carr; twin sister, Joan Cody; step-children, Frankie Carr, Ginna Alexander, and Terry Carr; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Discovery Church in Asheville, with Pastor Jonathan Matinzi officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CarePartners Hospice, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28113.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019