Jerry D. King
1949 - 2020
Jerry D. King

Leicester - Jerry Dean King, 70, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Brian Center in Weaverville.

Mr. King was born December 7, 1949, in Yancey County to the late Troy and Chloe Angel King. He was also preceded in death by his five siblings.

Jerry was the co-owner of a construction company and more recently was a cattle and tobacco farmer in Leicester.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristy Benton; son, Todd King and his wife Amy; and four grandchildren, Dylan, Olivia, Olexa and Silas King. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his farming buddies he met with at Roo's on Newfound.

A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.

Because of NC social distancing requirements, services at Groce chapels are limited to 50 and face masks are required.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
