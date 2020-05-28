|
|
Jerry Dean Davis Jr.
Mars Hill - 1977 - 2020
Jerry Dean Davis Jr., 42, of Mars Hill passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born in Asheville on November 21, 1977 to Jerry and Fucia Davis. Attended Carsons Chapel Baptist Church. Also owned and operated Davis Tree Service for 20 years.
Jerry was preceded in death by his dad, Jerry Davis, and sister, Cherie P. Davis.
He is survived by his mom, Fucia Davis; daughter, Anna Loechel, (husband Logan); son, Rylan Davis; sister, Amy Ordway, (husband Ethan); grandson, Landen Loechel; along with four nephews.
The memorial service for Jerry will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Carsons Chapel Baptist Church beginning at 4:00 pm, with Pastors David Crowder and Joseph Robinson officiating.
