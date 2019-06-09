|
|
Jerry E. Atkins
Black Mountain - Jerry E. Atkins, 71, of Black Mountain, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Mr. Atkins was born August 29, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late Ruffner and Inez Ramsey Atkins. Jerry was a graduate of AB Tech and a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a dedicated employee with the Town of Black Mountain in Zoning Administration and retired as a volunteer fireman with the Black Mountain Fire Department earning Fire Captain with 42 years of service. Jerry was a Fire Service instructor and he received a 40-year service award and Fireman of the Year in 1979. After retirement, Jerry was a Safety Officer up until his death.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Atkins.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Michael Atkins of Charlotte; aunt, Jean Ramsey of Black Mountain; and extended family and close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Black Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Association, 106 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019