Jerry L. Hurdt
Asheville - Jerry L. Hurdt, age 67, of Asheville, died Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Jerry was born February 19, 1952 to the late Martin L. and Ellen Dellinger Hurdt.; he was a resident of Buncombe County all of his life. He was a truck driver, farmer and had a tree service.
Surviving are his daughter, Katelyn Hurdt; son, Adam Hurdt and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Ryder Hurdt and Bella Angel; sisters, June Tweed and Susan Wyatt.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Bobby Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in French Broad Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Hurdt's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 3, 2019