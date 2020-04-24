|
Jerry Miles Emory
Asheville - Jerry Miles Emory, 42, of Asheville, NC, passed away April 22, 2020. He was the son of Miles Emory (Gail) and Linda Rice (Bill).
In addition to his parents he is survived by children, Brianna, Christian and Daniel Emory; brothers, Rodney and Robert Emory; maternal grandmother, Adaleen Gahagan and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Pisgah View Memorial Park. Pastor Robert Haynie will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020