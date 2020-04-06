Services
Jerry Oneal Grooms


1944 - 2020
Jerry Oneal Grooms Obituary
Jerry Oneal Grooms

Candler - Jerry Oneal Grooms, 76, of Candler, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Private graveside services were held at Morning Star United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Louis Gibson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Cowboy Church, PO Box 363 Fairview NC 28730, or to Edgewood Baptist Church, 61 Moody Ave., Candler, NC 28715.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
