Jerry Sherman Buskell
Jerry Sherman Buskell, beloved father, grandfather, friend and role model died in the early hours of Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center after a brief period of declining health.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; parents, Lethie Ellie Ruth and Carl Emmett Buskell; siblings, Betty Jo West, James Richard Buskell, Eva Carlene Galloway, and Alma Autance Scott; nephew, Mark Buskell; and his partner's son, Stephen Dotson.
Jerry was born in Benham, Kentucky and graduated from Lynch High School in Lynch, Kentucky. A veteran of the US Army, he lived in Big Stone Gap, VA before moving to Detroit, MI where he lived and raised his family. He later relocated to Asheville and called it home for almost two decades. One of the great joys of his later life was a yearly visit to Lynch for the school's reunion.
Jerry's surviving family includes his partner, Audrey Dotson of Asheville; sons, Robert "Bob" Buskell of Detroit, Jerry D. Buskell of Fletcher; grandson, Robert L. "Bobby" Buskell of Detroit; great-grandsons, Connor and Hunter; nephew and niece, David and Sue Buskell and a number of other nieces and nephews. He also acted as a second father to Wendy Hughes, Angie Dotson, and Sandra Sawwan (Sam), and grandfather to each of their children, along with Jordan Beachboard.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Open Door Cathedral (Fosters SDA at 375 Hendersonville Road, Asheville). His body will lie in state from 12-1pm. Graveside services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery on Cypress Drive in Oakley.
