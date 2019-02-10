Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Historic Grove Church located at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens
Clyde, NC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Historic Grove Church located at Crawford /Ray Memorial Gardens
Clyde, NC
Jerry T. Duncan


Jerry T. Duncan Obituary
Jerry T. Duncan

Leicester - Jerry Thomas Duncan, age 80, entered into his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at The Historic Grove Church located at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde.The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Duncan family
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019
