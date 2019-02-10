|
|
Jerry T. Duncan
Leicester - Jerry Thomas Duncan, age 80, entered into his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at The Historic Grove Church located at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde.The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Duncan family and words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordray.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019