|
|
Jerry Wayne Millican
Asheville - Jerry Wayne Millican, age 74, of Asheville died Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Jerry was born December 18, 1945 in Waco, TX to the late John D. and Peggy Lavender Millican. He spent 20 years serving his country in the U.S. Army, was a Vietnam veteran, served as an Army nurse and retired as a Major. Following, his military career allowed his family to travel many places in the U.S. and overseas. They have lived in Asheville for the past 30 years.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Carol Kirby Millican; daughter, Jacqueline Millican Crabb and husband Michael of Salisbury; son, Jason Eric Millican and wife Diana of Asheville; sisters, Jeannie Scott and husband Tommy of Gainesville, TX and Janessa Millican of Allen, TX; grandchildren, Christian, Skyler, Eryka, Jayden, Gabrielle and Aiden.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
Private inurnment will be in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
The family requests memorials to , 120 Executive Park Building 1, Asheville, NC 28801.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Millican's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020