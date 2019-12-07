Services
Weaverville - Jesse B. Bass, 79, of Barnardsville Hwy passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. He is the son of the late Hubert Jack and Willie Mae Wallen Bass. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Bass Ray.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruby Boone Bass; daughter, Lois Bass Sams and husband Freddie; sons, Billy Brookshire Bass and wife Gena and Davis Bass; brothers, Charles and Burnice Bass; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, December 11,2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Preston Riddle and Charles English will officiate. Burial will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 - 2:00 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Funeral Service, PO Box 27, Mars Hill, NC 28754 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
